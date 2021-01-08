3 COVID-19 cases confirmed in General Brown Central School District

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brow Central School District has confirmed several new cases of COVID-19.

General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case alerted the community on Friday that three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. These cases affected students at Brownville-Glen Elementary School and Dexter Elementary School.

Superintendent Case confirmed that no students or employees have been identified as close contacts.

However, the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

As of January 8, 2021, the following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases in General Brown Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Brownville-Glen Elementary437
Dexter Elementary235
General Brown Junior-Senior High School9413
Total25

