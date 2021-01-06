3 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indian River Central School District Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Wednesday that 3 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.

Dobmeier stated the breakdown is as follows:

1 Intermediate School staff member

1 Middle School student

1 Calcium Primary School student

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, the student at the middle school has not been in school since prior to the holiday break.

As of January 6, 2021, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 case Total COVID-19 cases Antwerp Elementary School 3 0 3 Calcium Primary School 3 6 9 Evans Mills Primary School 4 2 6 Philadelphia Primary School 0 1 1 Theresa Primary School 0 2 2 Indian River Intermediate School 4 4 8 Indian River Middle School 6 7 12 Indian River High School 10 1 11 District level — 4 4 Total 56

