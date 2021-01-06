3 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indian River Central School District Wednesday

(Pixabay)

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Wednesday that 3 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.

Dobmeier stated the breakdown is as follows:

  • 1 Intermediate School staff member
  • 1 Middle School student
  • 1 Calcium Primary School student

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, the student at the middle school has not been in school since prior to the holiday break.

As of January 6, 2021, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 caseTotal COVID-19 cases
Antwerp Elementary School303
Calcium Primary School369
Evans Mills Primary School426
Philadelphia Primary School011
Theresa Primary School022
Indian River Intermediate School448
Indian River Middle School6712
Indian River High School10111
District level44
Total56

