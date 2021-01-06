3 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Watertown City School District Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the Watertown City School District.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr alerted the community on Tuesday night that three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.

Superintendent LaBarr stated that an employee at Ohio Elementary School, an employee at North Elementary and a student at Watertown High School all tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent LaBarr, the District is curretly working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

Those staff or students considered close contacts with the individuals positive for the virus will be contacted by Public Health.

As of January 5, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Knickerbocker Elementary 2 0 2 North Elementary 3 4 7 Ohio Street Elementary 0 1 1 Sherman Elementary 3 1 4 Starbuck Elementary 0 0 1 Harold T. Wiley Intermediate 7 3 10 Case Middle School 5 0 5 Watertown High School 6 5 10 Total 40

