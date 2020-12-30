3 Fort Drum facilities closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some facilities on Fort Drum have been closed due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The U.S. Army’s Family and Morale, Welfare ad Recreation programs on the Fort Drum installment has announced the closure of specific facilities. According to Fort Drum, these closures are due to COVID-19 exposures and their goal to limit the spread of the virus.

As of December 30, the following facilities will remain closed to the public.

Monti Physical Fitness Facility

Memorial Child Development Center

School Age Center

Fort Drum confirmed that these facilities will remain closed until further notice.

Officials stated the following:

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, however, our main goal is the safety of our Soldiers, families and staff, and to prevent further possible exposure in our facilities.

