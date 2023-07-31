JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation George C. Boldt Scholarship was awarded to three Jefferson County high school members of the class of 2023, according to a press release.

The award recipients were Chantell L. Beach of Watertown High School, Cameron L. Derouin of Sackets Harbor High School and Sadie S. Pasinello of South Jefferson High School. They were each awarded a two-year $10,000 scholarship during a reception at Boldt Castle with George C. Boldt’s great-great-grandson, Charlie Goodridge and family. Brayden P. Wiley of Thousand Islands High School class of 2022 who was unable to attend last summer’s Boldt Scholars recognition event was also recognized at this year’s event.

From left: Shane Sanford, retired Boldt Castle operations manager and Boldt Scholarship committee chairman; Gracelyn Goodridge, great-great-great-granddaughter of George C. Boldt Sr.; Sadie S. Pasinello; Chantell L. Beach; Cameron L. Derouin; Brayden P. Wiley; and Charlie Goodridge, great-great-grandson of George C. Boldt Sr. on the grand staircase of Boldt Castle during a reception and celebration earlier this month. (WWTI/ Kenneth J. Eysaman)

Beach graduated in June with a Regents diploma and will attend JCC this fall to study human services to become a therapist to help children, teens and adults.

Derouin graduated in June with a Regents diploma and will attend JCC this fall to study fire protection technology to serve as a full-time firefighter/EMT for either the City of Watertown or Fort Drum. He is currently an active volunteer member of the Sackets Harbor Fire Department and Ambulance Service.

Pasinello graduated in June with a Regents diploma and will attend JCC this fall to study liberal arts for a career as an elementary art teacher and hopes to work at a school in the North Country.

Wiley graduated in June 2022 with an Advanced Regents Diploma and attends SUNY Oswego where he studies business and finance and plans to pursue a career in financial management.

Student achievement and the Boldt heritage are highlighted together each year, made possible by the support and inspiration of the Goodridge family, along with many others — The symbolism of this scholarship is powerful, and it was especially meaningful to return to the Castle this year to celebrate all that the scholarship represents.” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director

The scholarship honors the legacy of the castle’s builder, George C. Boldt. Charlie Goodridge’s father, Malcolm Goodridge, led efforts to establish the scholarship with other descendants of Boldt and dozens of North Country donors who have made gifts to the scholarship fund at the Community Foundation.

Boldt, who immigrated at age 13 to the United States from Prussia, believed in people who showed promise throughout his life in business. Each of the new scholarship recipients has persevered while facing obstacles throughout their lives and overcoming challenges as they begin college.

Charlie Goodridge congratulated the Class of 2023 and thanked those who have helped build the scholarship and with Gracelyn, his daughter, presented the awards to this year’s recipients.

It’s great to see this year’s students, along with several prior recipients, recognized, not so much for their academics, but for their hard work, commitment, passion for their interests, and willingness to not give up when life throws them a curveball — Life is all about a positive attitude, and they certainly represent this in their achievements.” Charlie Goodridge

A permanent plaque was installed in Boldt Castle in 2019 that pays tribute to founding donors along with a plaque that names recipients of the scholarship. The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, owners and operators of Boldt Castle, has supported the scholarship program since its inception.