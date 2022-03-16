CORNWALL ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local police are urging snowmobilers to stay off the ice as conditions are becoming dangerous.

According to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police, on March 15 reports were received of snowmobiles breaking through the ice off the eastern tip of Cornwall Island on the St. Lawrence River.

The Fire Department confirmed at 12:47 p.m., three snowmobilers attempted to cross the partially frozen River from Cornwall Island to St. Regis Island, but all three went through the ice, including the operators.

To rescue the individuals, the Hogansburg Akwesasne Fire Department utilized its fan. All three were later transported to a local hospital and are suffering from hypothermia.

Additional units that assisted on the scene included the Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance, Provincial Ambulance and Public Safety Dispatcher.

Following the incident, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Marine Unit urged everyone to stay off the ice as it has become unstable due to weather conditions and ice is rapidly deteriorating.