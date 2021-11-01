3 Jefferson County residents die from COVID-19 over Halloween weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More Jefferson County residents have died from the coronavirus.

On Monday following the Halloween weekend, Jefferson County officials confirmed that three additional individuals died from the coronavirus. This brought the county’s COVID death toll to 106 since the start of the pandemic.

Officials also reported 120 new positive cases. There are now 463 individuals in mandatory isolation, 19 of which are hospitalized, 44 in nursing homes and one in an assisted living facility. There are also 691 individuals in mandatory COVID quarantine.

Jefferson County’s seven-day positivity rate has also again increased. The rate now stands at 6.6% after being logged at 6.0% before the weekend.

The County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.