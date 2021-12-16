JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 is continuing to take the lives of local residents.

On December 15, Jefferson County Officials confirmed that three individuals died from COVID-related complications in a 24-hour period. This raised the overall COVID death toll to 141 in the county.

Also in the daily report, officials reported 75 new COVID-19 cases. There are now 534 residents in mandatory isolation, 24 hospitalized and 1,456 in mandatory quarantine. No new cases were confirmed in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Although the seven-day positivity rate has declined to 8.5%, Jefferson County remains in a State of Emergency. This was declared on December 8 in response to rising COVID-19 cases and strains being put on local hospitals.

Jefferson County also remains designated as an area with high levels of community COVID-19 transmission due to its higher positivity rate and percent positive per 100,000 residents.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.