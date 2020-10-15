3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.
There have been 344 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 12 of which are currently active.
Of the 344 positive cases, 328 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
There have been 73,129 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
LATEST STORIES:
- McConnell to bring GOP COVID-19 relief bill back to the table later this month
- Democrats make unsuccessful push to postpone Judge Barrett’s SCOTUS confirmation
- Confirmation hearing concludes as Democrats try and fail to block Supreme Court nomination for Barrett
- Bills-Chiefs features two “blossoming, young quarterbacks” with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes
- Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings conclude