3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Akwesasne, 7 quarantines

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported an increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The EOC reported three new cases in Akwesasne on Friday with seven being quarantined.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.
- 5,232 total tests
- 76 positive results
- 73 individuals recovered
- 3 active cases
- 2 hospitalization
- 0 COVID-19 related death
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.
Those who believe they were present at this business are asked to monitor possible COVID-19 symptoms.
Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
- Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321
- Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment
