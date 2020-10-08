3 new COVID-19 cases reported in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

There have been 334 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 8 of which are currently active.

Of the 334 positive cases, 322 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

There have been 64,829 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

