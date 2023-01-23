NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three North Country locations have been announced as the North Country region winners of the first round of the $100 million NY Forward program.

Governor Hochul announced on Monday that the villages of Cape Vincent, Lyons Falls and Waddington will receive funding to support the development and implementation of revitalization plans for their downtowns.

“My administration is committed to making sure all of New York’s communities thrive, and strategic investments like this will help smaller and rural communities reach their full potential,” Governor Hochul said. “We are thrilled to see these funds go towards Cape Vincent, Lyons Falls and Waddington, and look forward to getting projects underway that will strengthen their downtowns.”

Cape Vincent

The Village of Cape Vincent was awarded $4.5 million through the program. The village is seeking to create safer streets, improve an international port of entry, develop mixed-use and multi-story buildings and improve connectivity to the waterfront.

Lyons Falls

The Village of Lyons Falls was awarded $2.25 million through the program. The village is seeking to increase recreational tourism opportunities focused on the Moose and Black Rivers, spurring economic development and celebrating the area’s history and beauty.

Waddington

The Village of Waddington was awarded $2.25 million through the program. The village is seeking to enhance streetscapes and wayfinding, redevelop historical mixed-use buildings and connect the downtown to the waterfront.

NY Forward is a component of New York State’s economic development efforts to expand and revitalize New York’s downtowns. The program serves smaller communities with historic character that distinguishes them from the larger, more urban central business districts typically funded through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

NY Forward communities are walkable, less dense areas that are more local in nature, focusing on the immediately surrounding residential or rural agricultural centric development.