LYONSDALE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three residents from Port Leyden were arrested on harassment charges following an investigation.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kayla M. Weber, 34-year-old Ryan M. Weber and 26-year-old Nicholas A. Ripp were arrested on July 12.

The Sheriff’s Office said that these arrests stem from a disturbance call on River Road in the Town of Lyonsdale that was reported to police on July 7.

Each party was arrested on one count of Harassment in the Second Degree, Physical Contact.

The three suspects were each issued an appearance ticket and are set to appear in the Town of Lyonsdale Court at a later date.