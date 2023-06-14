WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Three Watertown High School seniors were honored as recipients of the William I. Graf Award, announced by a press release from the Northern New York Community Foundation. Top graduating athletes Kylie L. Cushman, Adelaide R. “Addie” Weir and Patrick Duah were named as the recipients.

left: Watertown High School seniors Adelaide R. “Addie” Weir, Patrick Duah, and Kylie L. Cushman; Italian American Civic Association President Jim Scordo; Phyllis Johnson, and Lee “Gus” Murray. (WWTI/ Kenneth Eysaman)

The Graf Award was first presented to a male and female athlete in 1977. For the first time in 46 years, the selection ended in a tie for the women’s athlete award, however in 1961 and 2015, the selection of a male athlete award ended in a tie.

Cushman will graduate with a New York State Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation and Honors and Mastery in Math. She aspires to work as a physical therapist and will study sports medicine at Mercyhurst University, Erie, Pa.

Weir will graduate with a New York State Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation and Honors and Mastery in Math and Science and a Seal of Bi-Literacy in Spanish. She aspires to work as a medical professional in the pediatric field and will attend Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., to study biology and Spanish.

Duah will graduate with a New York State Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation and Honors. He will attend the University of Pennsylvania to study business and finance to become an investment banker.

The William I. Graf Award was created by the Italian American Civic Association in 1954 in honor of Graf’s leadership and civic engagement in the community. The Northern New York Community Foundation helps continue the Graf family legacy by administering the fund and raising awareness of the award.

Graf was a multi-sport coach and athletic director at Watertown High School. Graf Award honorees are required to have participated in two or more varsity sports in their senior year and demonstrate exceptional character and sportsmanship, discipline, fair play, training, athletic ability, and academics.