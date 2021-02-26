3 school districts in Jefferson County confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

JEFFERSO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple school districts in Jefferson County reported new COVID-19 cases among students or staff on Thursday.

This included Indian River Central School District, General Brown Central School District and Immaculate Heart Central School.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier confirmed that a BOCES staff member assigned to the District tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent Dobmeier stated that IRCSD is working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

COVID-19 data for Indian River’s 2020-2021 school year is detailed below.

Indian River Central School District Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Antwerp Primary School 8 3 11 Calcium Primary School 8 15 23 Evans Mills Primary School 5 3 8 Philadelphia Primary School 2 3 5 Theresa Primary School 1 2 3 Indian River Intermediate School 14 7 21 Indian River Middle School 14 10 24 Indian River High School 23 8 31 Total 126

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case also confirmed that a District employee tested positive for the virus. According to Case the employee works at Dexter Elementary School.

Superintendent Case assured that no school closed contacts were identified in the contract tracing process.

The table below represents COVID-19 data in the General Brown Central School District since September 2020.

General Brown Central School District Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Brownville Elementary School 9 8 17 Dexter Elementary School 4 5 9 General Brown High School 16 8 24 Total 50

Lastly, Immaculate Heart Central School District reported two student COVID-19 cases on February 25. According to IHC Principal Daniel Charlebois one student attends the elementary school and the other attends the High School.

Charlesbois stated that the high school student was not in school during the infectious period. However the elementary school student was in school while infectious and school administration has been in contact with families whose students were potentially exposed.

Additionally the school also cleaned all classrooms affected.

Immaculate Heart Central School District’s confirmed COVID-19 cases are detailed in the chart below.

Immaculate Heart Central Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Immaculate Heart Elementary School 6 1 7 Immaculate Heart High School 11 2 13 Total 20

All included COVID-19 cases were reported by the three school districts on February 25, 2021.