3 specialty practice physicians join Samaritan Health

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Three specialty practice physicians have joined Samaritan Health.

Samaritan welcomed Elizabeth Mathew, MD, and David J. Newman, MD, to its specialty practices and medical staff in March. Samaritan will welcome David C. Gordon, MD, PhD this month.

Dr. Gordon will join Samaritan Medical Practice’s Ear, Nose & Throat Group at the end of May. The practice is located in the Samaritan Medical Office Building on Washington Street.

David C. Gordon, MD, PhD

Dr. Gordon is a Board Certified Otolaryngologist with more than 20 years of experience treating diseases of the ears, nose, and throat with emphasis on sinus and allergy-related disease. He also treats conditions of the head and neck, including pediatric ENT problems, hearing and balance problems, mouth and throat problems, and neck masses such as thyroid and parathyroid disease.

Dr. Gordon grew up in the 1000 Islands and is coming to Samaritan from Central New York, where he has practiced at Advanced ENT Physicians and Surgeons of CNY since 2006. He also served on the staff of Crouse Hospital, Upstate University Hospital, and Oneida Healthcare. Dr. Gordon will begin seeing new patients in early June.

Elizabeth Mathew, MD

Dr. Mathew joined Samaritan Rheumatology on March 30, accompanying Dr. Ingrid Hall at the largest rheumatology provider office in the North Country. She is accepting new patients at her Washington Street office.

Dr. Mathew specializes in the detection and treatment of musculoskeletal diseases and systemic autoimmune conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, sjogrens, scleroderma, and gout, among others.

David J. Newman, MD

Dr. Newman joined Samaritan Orthopedics on March 1, adding his expertise to the newly established and growing practice at Summit Drive. He is currently taking new patients.

He is a fellowship-trained surgeon specializing in lower-limb procedures, including knee and hip replacements. His lower-limb specialty is a complement to fellow surgeon Dr. Scott Mollison, who specializes in upper-extremity procedures, including shoulder replacements.