LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three arrests have been made in connection to the discovery of methamphetamine in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, on April 14 Deputies responded to assist New York State Parole with a check of a residence in the Town of Leyden.

While deputies stood by, Parole located items consistent with the active manufacture of methamphetamine within the residence.

As a result, New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team responded to the residence, deemed the scene safe and removed approximately five ounces of methamphetamine oil and other hazardous materials.

Deputies then arrested occupants of the residence identified as 34-year-old Joseph G. Hutchins, 43-year-old Casey A. Turck and an unnamed eighteen-year-old individual, and charged all three with the following:

Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony

Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a class “B” felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a class “A-II” felony

All three were arraigned in the Town of Turin CAP Court and remanded to Lewis County Jail without bail to await further court proceedings.

Deputies confirmed that Hutchins is currently on Parole and Parole did file a warrant as a result of this investigation.

Assistance in this investigation was also provided by members of the Lewis County Drug Task Force and the Lowville Police Department.