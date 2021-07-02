3 Watertown churches to follow new mass schedule beginning July 1

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new mass schedule has been released for churches in the City of Watertown.

Beginning the first weekend of July, three Roman Catholic parishes in Watertown, New York, will adopt a new mass schedule. This includes The Church of the Holy Family, St. Patrick Church and St. Anthony Church and follows the merge by the Diocese of Ogdensburg in 2020.

“The new schedule was originally proposed in 2016,” said Pastor of the Three Churches Reverend John M. Demo. “When a planning committee submitted an operational plan for the eventual merger to the diocesan Living Stones Committee.”

According to Pastor Demo, the mass schedule was first revisited when the number of priests serving the parishes was reduced to two.

Specifically, Father Demo and Father Matthew Conger now serve the Watertown parishes.

Two priests who served in Watertown for almost a year following the merger, Father Deepak Baru, HGN and Father Herman Pongantung, MSC have been transferred. Additionally, Father Baru is now serving parishioners in the Catholic Community of St. Peter and St. Mary and St. Hedwig based in Lowville, and Father Pongantung was reassigned by the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart to Pennsylvania.

Demo stated that the Pastoral Council recognized the current mass schedule would be difficult for only two priests.

“We reduced the number of Masses on a weekend from eight to seven and reconfigured the times,” stated Dmeo. “This schedule seeks to meet the spiritual needs of the people from our three Churches.”

The schedule for the three churches is as follows:

St. Anthony’s Church Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Church Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 12 p.m. Saturday: 4 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m.

Holy Family Church Monday, Friday: 12 p.m. Saturday: 5:15 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.



All changes took effect July 1, 2021.