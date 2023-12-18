WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A paint recycling program was launched in Watertown that allows households and businesses to, conveniently and sustainably, recycle leftover paint, stain and varnish.

The program is operated by PaintCare, a nonprofit organization created by the paint industry through the American Coatings Association, and was developed to help consumers manage leftover paint in states that have enacted paint stewardship laws.

“By expanding in Watertown, we’re reaching more consumers, more businesses, more households. We remain committed to providing paint recycling services and consumer education programs across the state, especially in areas of high demand.” Kelsey O’Toole, New York Program Coordinator, PaintCare

PaintCare advocates for more responsible household and commercial paint purchases, reuse and recycling; their success is due to partnerships with local paint retail stores, hardware retailers and government facilities. Watertown currently has three retail partner drop-off sites that voluntarily collect leftover paint from the public during business hours.

Store Hours of operation Sherwin-Williams

491 Factory St

Watertown, NY, 13601

315-788-3130 Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whites Lumber

231 N Rutland St

Watertown, NY, 13601

315-788-6200 Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Whites Paint Store

902 Arsenal St

Watertown, NY, 13601

315-362-1900 Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Since the launch of the initiative in 2022 the program has aided in the collection of more than 1 million gallons of leftover architectural paint. All Sites will accept up to 5 gallons of paint from each customer with some accepting more.

You can call ahead and ensure the site can take the amount and type of paint you wish to recycle and confirm the hours of operation by using a Drop-off Site Locator function with information on each site’s address, hours and requirements. You can find a full list of products accepted by the program available on PaintCare’s website.

More information on the PaintCare program, year-round PaintCare drop-off sites or how to become a drop-off site, can be found HERE.