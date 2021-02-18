3 weeks into Watertown YMCA’s RESET Challenge, North Country community finds new ways to connect

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown YMCA’s RESET Challenge kicked off early in February and is finding new ways to connect members of the North Country community.

Fitting for week three’s theme for the challenge: Reconnect.

The theme for the week encouraged participants to find new ways to connect with family, friends and even themselves.

ABC50 checked in with the Watertown Family YMCA’s Senior Director of Health and Wellness Michelle Graham to learn of the progress of the challenge.

Graham shared that to connect, the YMCA celebrated the birthday of a long-standing member.

“We had one of our members turn 90. Her name is Agnes White. She goes by Timmy and we were all able to connect with her and celebrate her 90th birthday,” shared Graham. “She comes to the Y three days a week and does enhance fitness with us. I think she is absolutely remarkable and inspiring. She is really that picture of mind, body, and spirit.”

The third week of the RESET Challenge will end soon, but participants can continue to register at any time throughout the six-week challenge.

Stay tuned next week when we check in on Week Four of the RESET Challenge.

Watch the full interview with Michelle Graham in the player above.