30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in St. Lawrence County, 21 total deaths

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
There have been 1,270 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 332 of which are currently active.
Of the total number of positive cases, 917 cases have been released from isolation and 11 are currently hospitalized. There have been 21 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
As of December 8 there have been 126,955 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
