30 North Country organizations support United Way of NNY’s mission to help local residents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Thirty organizations from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties are participating with United Way of NNY, which provides critical items at no cost to dozens of rural and urban communities.

United Way of NNY created a crisis fund in an effort to address immediate and urgent needs of North Country residents amid the coronavirus epidemic. The first distribution of 12,000 items was on March 30. The program distributed nearly 18,000 additional items on April 6.

North Country residents can get assistance securing critical needs items such as baby formula, baby food, diapers, baby wipes, toilet paper, household cleaning products and more. UWNNY is assisting with procuring critical items to support hospitals and seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic also. According to a release from the organization, UWNNY has spent over $70,000 on crucial supplies.

Jamie Cox, CEO of UWNNY, compared the pandemic response operations to his combat experiences over his 20 years in the Marine Corps. “Teamwork, agility and timing are critical to success,” Cox said. “Bullets and missiles are currency in combat. In the COVID-19 fight, delivery of the right items at the right time to the right people is what creates success in each community. There’s no question that it is the direct generosity of the residents of Northern New York through our crisis fund that allows us to continue to purchase and distribute these essential items to the most vulnerable in our communities – seniors, homeless, children, and the rapidly increasing number of families in financial distress.”

“The United Way has been instrumental to the community as the leading entity securing critical items for local food pantries,” said Scott Mathys, CEO of Lewis County Opportunities. By creating a centralized distribution point, United Way is helping local pantries focus directly on the food security needs of the community. The process is efficient, saves precious funds through the power of buying in bulk, and fosters a tri-county coordinated approach to this pandemic response.”

Dawn Cole, Executive Director of Watertown Urban Mission, said, “The essential, hard-to-find supplies provided by the United Way of Northern New York allow Urban Mission to keep pace with the urgent, emerging needs of the community while conserving our limited, precious resources. The collaborative spirit the United Way brings to the community enables nonprofits like Urban Mission to operate at maximum efficiency and provide the best possible stewardship of the funds entrusted to us.”

From St. Lawrence County, Major Robert Bender from The Salvation Army in Massena stated, “Without the help of the United Way of Northern New York, we here at The Salvation Army in Massena would never be able to help as many as we are able to. The United Way has facilitated our ability to help meet the increased demands of our services during this troubling time.”

Any individual or business interested in supporting UWNNY’s Crisis Fund, can learn more on their website.

