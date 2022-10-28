CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ten St. Lawrence County students of the class of 2023 were awarded the Northern New York Community Foundation Evergreen STEM Scholarship, according to a press release from the Community Foundation.

The scholarship is awarded to students with an interest and intent to study in a science, technology, engineering or math field while in college. Students apply during their junior year of high school and recipients are selected in the summer to receive a one-year $3,000 scholarship toward their freshman year of college in the fall, according to NNYCF.

The Evergreen STEM scholarship is made possible by former Gouverneur resident and Massena native Charles Owens and his late wife, Higouhi “Hi” Owens. The scholarship is a permanent fund of the Community Foundation, providing $30,000 each year for high school students who reside in St. Lawrence County. A total of $210,000 in educational support has been awarded to 70 students through the Evergreen STEM scholarships, according to NNYCF.

The following table lists the 2022-2023 Evergreen STEM scholarship recipients.

Student High School Area of pursuit Caeleigh N. Burke Madrid-Waddington Central School engineering Paul Cheng Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton mathematics Gracie M. Friot Hermon-DeKalb Central School biomolecular science Jessica L. Harman Ogdensburg Free Academy veterinary studies Claire H. McFarland Potsdam Central School biology Shane Frances N. Muyano Gouverneur Central School engineering Elizabeth Riutta Gouverneur Central School biology Grace Smith Lisbon Central School science education Grace Southwick Clifton-Fine Central School engineering Christopher M. St. Andrews Colton-Pierrepont Central School engineering

“This has been, and continues to be, a scholarship that is so much more than financial support,” said Rande Richardson, Northern New York Community Foundation executive director. “The way this program has been designed, it has the ability to help proactively nurture an interest in the STEM field, and also provide meaningful opportunities for both the student and the sponsoring family to forge strong, lasting relationships.”

Students recently met and thanked Charles Owens, his daughter, Sandy Owens Hosier, and son, Bruce Owens at a scholarship dinner in Canton. Charles Owens spent his professional life as a pharmacist and later in senior management for Kinney Drugs before retiring in 1994. Sandy Owens Hosier spent 33 years teaching in the Port Byron School District and Bruce Owens is a retired electrical engineer who spent nearly 35 years working as an engineer for Boeing, a global aircraft manufacturer.

Charles Owens and his wife established the scholarship at the Community Foundation in 2014 to inspire high school students to focus on higher education and careers in STEM while encouraging them to pursue employment opportunities in the North Country.

The first scholarships were awarded in 2016 and contributions from others have helped to build the permanent fund, according to the Community Foundation.