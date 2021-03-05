$31.5M awarded to conserve over 15,000 acres of farmland in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The conservation of farmland is the focus of recent funding allocated by New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that over $31.5 million is being awarded to support the agricultural industry in New York through the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants program. According to the Governor, these projects will protect 15,600 acres on 22 New York dairy farms and eight non-dairy farms.

Specifically for the North Country, $1,625,406 has been awarded to protect two dairy farms in Lewis County.

“Climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are creating unprecedented challenges for farmers throughout New York State, and preserving their farmland for production will aid our economic recovery,” stated Governor Cuomo. “These Farmland Protection awards will give farmers much-needed support to conserve land, diversify their operations to expand market opportunities, and continue to produce and sell a diverse array of New York-made foods. Farming has long been an important part of the state’s economy and this program will preserve more than 15,000 acres for the next generation of New York farmers.”

Through the Dairy Transitions Farmland Projection Initiative, specific funding is as follows:

North Country

The Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust – $1,625,406: Flat Rock Farms, located in the Town of Denmark in Lewis County Jasdale Farm, located in the Town of Turin in Lewis County.



Central New York

The Southern Madison Heritage Trust – $825,628 Rocky Top Acres, located in the Town of Brookfield in Madison County.



Capital Region

The Agricultural Stewardship Association – $1,438,623 Sheffer’s Grassland Dairy, located in the Towns of Hoosick and Pittstown in Rensselaer County Lindgren Farm, located in the Town of Hebron in Washington County Ro-Acres Farm, located in the Town of White Creek in Washington County Swezey View Farm, located in the Town of Hartford in Washington County.

The Columbia Land Conservancy – $1,197,732 High Low Farm, located in the Town of Copake in Columbia County.

Saratoga PLAN – $870,826 Barber Brothers Dairy Farm II, located in the Town of Northumberland in Saratoga County



Finger Lakes

The Genesee Land Trust – $2,389,616 Field Craft Farms, located in the Towns of Ontario and Williamson in Wayne County Balonek Farm, located in the Town of Wheatland in Monroe County.

The Genesee Valley Conservancy – $10,376,935 Armson Farms, located in the Town of York in Livingston County and in the Town of Covington in Wyoming Count Emerling Farm #1, located in the Town of Perry in Wyoming County Emerling Farm #2, located in the Town of Perry in Wyoming County Heindale Farm, located in the Town of East Bethany in Genesee County and in the Towns of Caledonia and York in Livingston County Sparta Farm, located in the Town of Groveland in Livingston County Stein Family Farms #1, located in the Town of Caledonia in Livingston County Stein Family Farms #2, located in the Town of York in Livingston County.

The Western New York Land Conservancy – $453,021 Schmieder Farm, located in the Town of Alexander in Genesee County.



Mohawk Valley

The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy- $932,389 Glenvue Farms, located in the Towns of Glen and Root in Montgomery County.

The Schoharie Land Trust – $247,086 Danforth Farm, located in the Town of Jefferson in Schoharie County

The Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust – $622,230 North Gage and Red Line Farms, located in the Town of Deerfield in Oneida County.



Additional funding through the Farms Operations in Transition will also support the following farms in New York State.

Capital Region

The Agricultural Stewardship Association – $1,374,555 Hayfields Farm, located in the Towns of Pittstown and Schaghticoke in Rensselaer County.

The Columbia Land Conservancy – $340,250 Taking Care Farm, located in the Town of Ancram in Columbia County.



Central New York

The New York Agricultural Land Trust – $1,426,478 Kyle Farms, located in the Town of Ira in Cayuga County.



Finger Lakes

The Finger Lakes Land Trust – $1,846,064 Jackson and Burns Farms, located in the Town of Spafford in Onondaga County.

The Genesee Land Trust – $3,868,838 Packard Cattle Farm, located in the Town of Macedon in Wayne County Gerlock Farm, located in the Towns of Canandaigua and Farmington in Ontario County; DeMeyer Farm, located in the Town of Parma in Monroe County.

The Genesee Valley Conservancy – $2,000,000 Marquart Brothers Farm, located in the Towns of Orangeville and Wethersfield in Wyoming County.



All funding was announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday, March 5, 2021.