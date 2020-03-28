31 individuals under precautionary quarantine in Lewis County, no confirmed cases

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the country and throughout New York State, there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County.

There are 31 individuals under precautionary quarantine in the county. 71 people have been tested, with 44 negative results and 27 results still pending.

Lewis County Public Health is encouraging the public to continue to protect themselves, their families and fellow community members by practicing social distancing and monitoring for respiratory illness symptoms after travel.

