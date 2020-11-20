31% of Watertown, Fort Drum business owners are women, study reports

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the share of female business owners is on the rise, they still account for fewer businesses than men.
Statistics in the North Country report similar results.
A recent report from Self Inc., determined the statistics regarding women- owned businesses in the Watertown-Fort Drum metropolitan area and across the country. The report found that 31% of business owners in the area are women.
The report found that women are both less than men to incorporate their businesses and have less financials incentives than men to be self-employed.
According to the report, 870 businesses are owned by women in the Watertown area. Specific findings from the report detailed the following.
- 31% of business owners are female
- 870 businesses are female owned
- 395 incorporated firms are owned by women
- 475 unincorporated firms are owned by women
Additional nationwide findings from the report include:
- 38.4% of business owners are female
- Over 5.8 million businesses are owned by women
- Professional, scientific, management, administrative and waste services are the most active industries for female business owners
- Hawaii, Oregon and Washington have the largest percentages of female business owners
Full results from the report can be found the Self Inc.’s website.
