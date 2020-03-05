31-year-old male arrested in connection with shots fired call at Watertown Sunoco

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – 31-year-old James C. Whitfield was arrested this week following an investigation of a shots fired complaint in Watertown, NY on February 26, 2020.

Police officers were dispatched to the Sunoco Food Mart at 610 State Street in Watertown around 1:28am on February 26 in reference to a weapon offense. Officers learned four people were in a vehicle exiting the parking lot when a male brandished a handgun and fired at least one shot at the vehicle.

The vehicle was able to drive to an address a few blocks away. It was discovered the rear of the vehicle was struck and the bullet struck the tire, causing it to go flat. The suspect fled in a red Ford Escape.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 31-year-old James C. Whitfield, who was wanted by New York State Parole since May of 2018. He was on parole for an attempted Robbery 1st Degree conviction and assigned to New York City.

On March 3, at or about 7:17pm, James C. Whitfield exited a residence of his acquaintance at 238 Francis St. in the city of Watertown and surrendered to members of the City of Watertown Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. He was arrested on the parole warrant and held at the Jefferson County Jail.

On the morning of March 5, City of Watertown Police arrested James C. Whitfield at the Jefferson County Jail and charged him with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree and one count of Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree. He will be arraigned at City Court.

During the investigation, the City of Watertown Police Department received assistance from the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force, North Country Crime Analysis Center, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, New York State Parole, NY/NJ High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, New York City Police Department, and the City of Watertown Department of Public Works and City Bus.

