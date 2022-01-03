ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases are continuing to grow in St. Lawrence County, with 315 new cases reported after the holiday weekend.

The daily report from St. Lawrence County Public Health officials also confirmed that there are now 872 active cases in the county, 14 of which are hospitalized. However, there were no new COVID-related deaths were reported over the weekend.

The county’s positivity rate increased on Monday to 6.36. There was also a 287.83 case rate per 1000,000 residents reported.

St. Lawrence County remains in a State of Emergency, which was first declared by officials on December 6. It also is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus.

With the holidays in mind, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging residents and visitors to take COVID-19 precautions in the next few weeks. This includes remaining home if sick, receiving an annual flu shot, wearing a mask in public spaces and washing hands regularly.

COVID-19 testing is recommended after traveling and before seeing family. Testing is being done across St. Lawrence County at urgent care offices, pharmacies and at various testing sites. All travelers, domestic and international should continue to follow all CDC travel requirements.

Several COVID vaccine clinics have also been scheduled into January. This includes clinics for first, second and booster shots. A full list of clinics can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.