315Day: Lyme Heritage Center in historical Grange Hall participating in campaign to raise funds for nonprofits

(WWTI) – Terry Countryman of the Lyme Heritage Center spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about the organization’s participation in the #giveNNY 315Day campaign this year.

The Lyme Heritage Center got its start in the 1980s as a volunteer group. The organization’s board is comprised of nine board members and one director. Up to 70 members pay dues to the organization annually. Donations from community members help to keep the organization running.

The Lyme Heritage Center operates out of the Grange Hall, a historical building in Three Mile Bay. After renting a portion of the property for ten years, the organization was able to purchase the building.

They have almost 4,000 family vials at the center and run up to 12 programs annually.

The organization has worked with the Northern New York Community Foundation in the past, trying to raise bonds and learn about the options available to improve their structure. Countryman said he heard of 315Day through the organization’s relations with the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Due to the pandemic, the Lyme Heritage Center was mostly shut down and couldn’t run any of their programs over the summer. As an organization that survives primarily on donations, it has had a major impact financially.

Information about the Lyme Heritage Center and resources they provide is available on the organization’s website.