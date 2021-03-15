315Day: Potsdam Holiday Fund provides gifts, clothing, food to local families

(WWTI) – Nancy Griffin of the Potsdam Holiday Fund discussed taking part in the 315Day campaign this year.

The Potsdam Holiday Fund is run by a group of approximately 50 volunteers who provide new gifts, warm clothing and holiday meals to around 200 families in need in Northern New York.

Relatively 500 children and 125 senior citizens benefit from the work of the volunteers at the Potsdam Holiday Fund each year.

Griffin said one of the goals of participating in the #giveNNY 315Day campaign is to raise awareness of the nonprofits that exist in the North Country. Raising money for the program is also a major objective. The Northern New York Community Foundation will match the first $10,000 raised collectively. Griffin said they enjoy collaborating with other agencies in the North Country.

Those interested in making a donation to the organization can do so on their website.