315Day: St. Lawrence County Arts Council showcases art in North Country

(WWTI) – Maggie McKenna of the St. Lawrence County Arts Council spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about participating in 315Day.

The 315Day campaign aims to unite North Country nonprofits as a way of putting community philanthropy above the specific interests of each organization. There are 61 organizations participating this year.

The Saint Lawrence County Arts Council has been a part of the North Country for almost 50 years and focuses on supporting the arts in the region.

This is the first year the organization has participated in the 315Day campaign. They started a program last year in an effort to bring the arts to community virtually, which was comprised of 56 episodes. They have transitioned the program into a #giveNNY edition.

The videos they have completed so far are available for viewing on the SLC Arts Facebook page.