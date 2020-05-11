31st Annual Carthage Savings Golf Classic rescheduled in light of epidemic

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 31st Annual Carthage Savings Golf Classic has been rescheduled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will now take place on August 28 at Carlowden Country Club in Carthage.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Carthage Area Hospital Foundation.

Carthage Area Hospital included the following message in an email regarding the rescheduled date:

“In the event we need to cancel, we will let you know as soon as possible. Healthcare is more important than ever and we hope we can continue the tradition this year. We greatly appreciate all the past support through sponsorships and attendance at our events. Thank you for your understanding. Stay well!” Carthage Area Hospital

