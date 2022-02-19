JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Health officials are continuing to update residents on COVID-19 numbers in the county on a daily basis.

In their update on February 18, 32 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county. They also confirmed that mandatory isolations decreased by 7 with 212 residents currently isolated within the county.

Additionally, there were no cases confirmed among assisted living or nursing home residents. There were also no new deaths confirmed, however, 155 residents have died since the pandemic began.

Recoveries increased by 34 on Friday. According to the report, 23,974 residents have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Jefferson County’s rate per 1000,000 residents declined to 256.75 on Friday. Since the pandemic began in 2020, 24,322 residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

Jefferson County is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.