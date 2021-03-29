32 new COVID-19 cases reported in St. Lawrence County since Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Since Friday, 32 new COVID-19 cases have bee confirmed in St. Lawrence County.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, six of these were reported on Monday, March 29, and the rest were reported over the weekend. These new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to-date to 6,604.

Out of the positive cases four remain hospitalized, 87 active and 6,423 cases have been released from isolation.

As of March 29, 94 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications.

Additionally 263,337 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Testing appointments can be made by calling the following between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132