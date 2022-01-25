ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The number of residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County increased on Tuesday.

In a daily COVID-19 report on January 25, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that 32 individuals are currently hospitalized with the virus. This was 5 more than were in yesterday’s report.

Additionally, 248 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the County within the last 24 hours. As of January 25, there were 1,114 active COVID-19 cases among St. Lawrence County residents.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the daily report. However, there have been 165 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate on Tuesday was 15.95% and its rate per 100,000 residents was 789.86. Since the start of the pandemic, 22,457 residents have been released from isolation.

Although 15.95% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency due to high rates of the virus and low capacity rates. This will remain in effect until early February.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.