32-year-old woman sustains injuries in Watertown car- pedestrian crash Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman sustained injuries on Monday after being struck by a van.

On Monday, March 1, 2021 City of Watertown Police Department reported that personnel responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Mill Street. According to Detective Lieutenant Joseph Donoghue, Amber M. Come, 32, of Watertown was found at the scene with injuries.

An investigation determined that Come had been walking south on the east side of Mill Street while pushing her bicycle. Come was struck by a van operated by Jedadiah D. Romeo, 39, where she sustained injuries to her hea and hands.

Detective Lieutenant Donoghue confirmed that Come was treated at the scene and transported by Guilfoyle Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center. She was then admitted for overnight observation.

The accident occurred around 2:56 p.m. on March 1, 2021 and remains under investigation. The Watertown City Police Department Crash Management Unit was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.