33 Coronavirus cases announced in New York State

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – With over 30 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in New York State, legislators and the New York State Department of Health are giving New Yorkers multiple avenues to find rapidly changing information.

At this time there are not any confirmed cases if the coronavirus in our area, but, Senator Pattie Ritchie is passing along important information on the disease and how to protect yourself.

The New York State Department of Health recently set up a website that contains the following:

Details on Coronavirus symptoms

Prevention Tips

Important information for those who have recently traveled internationally

Click here to access the DOH website. The State’s Coronavirus hotline is also available at 1-888-364-3065 for more information.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.