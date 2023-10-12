FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI)- The 33rd Financial Management Support Unit will host an an inactivation ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 13 in Memorial Park.

The 33rd FMSU is part of the 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division.

The 33rd Finance Section was constituted on March 23, 1966, in the Army, and activated at Fort Lewis, Wash., on June 1, 1966. Two years later, on Sept. 19, the unit was inactivated in Vietnam.

On April 1, 1985, the battalion was re-designated and activated as the 33rd Finance Center at Fort Drum. It was reorganized and re-designated on Oct. 16, 1988, and became the 33rd Finance Support Unit. On Oct. 16, 1992, the unit became the 33rd Finance Battalion.

During the summer of 2007, the battalion reorganized as the 33rd Financial Management Company, and in October 2012, the company was reorganized and re-designated as the 33rd Financial Management Support Unit.

The unit has received credit for the following campaigns: Vietnam- Counteroffensive, Phases II through V; Southwest Asia- Defense of Saudi Arabia; Liberation and Defense of Kuwait; Operation Iraqi Freedom; Operation Enduring Freedom; and Operation Spartan Shield. The unit has received one Extraordinary Meritorious Service Commendation (1990-1991) and two Meritorious Unit Commendations (February 2011-2012; April-August 2021).

The 33rd FMSU commander is Maj. Jose Jimenez.