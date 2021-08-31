34 COVID-19 cases remain active in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several dozen Lewis County residents remain in isolation with the coronavirus.

According to Lewis County Public Health, there are currently 34 active COVID-19 cases in the county. All of these individuals are under isolation, and 41 additional individuals are in mandatory quarantine while they monitor for symptoms.

As of August 30, there were no individuals hospitalized with the virus in the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, 31 Lewis County residents have lost their lives to the virus and there have been 2,536 confirmed cases.

Lewis County also remains designated as an area of “substantial” community transmission. It is the only county in the North Country region to continue to have this level of transmission as both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties are now areas of “high” transmission.