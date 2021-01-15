35 St. Lawrence County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as over 1K cases remain active

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has again confirmed an increase COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, Public Health confirmed that 118 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county.

There have been 3,651 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 1,075 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 2,512 cases have been released from isolation and 35 are currently hospitalized. There have been 55 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of January 14 there have been 160,528 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: