35th Annual North Country Goes Green Irish Festival postponed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – Out of an abundance of caution during the coronavirus outbreak, North Country Goes Green has announced the postponement of the 35th Annual North Country Goes Green Irish Festival.

The festival was originally scheduled for March 13, 2020 through March 15, 2020. Due to the volume of participants, attendees and spectators, the decision was made by festival organizers to postpone this year’s events for public health and safety.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County. Parade and festival organizers would like to take every possible precaution in an effort to keep members of our community safe and prevent individuals from contracting the virus.

All festival events have been canceled for this weekend, including the pageants, Shamrock Run and the Irish Festival Parade. The committee will meet to reschedule at a later date.

The committee would like to thank the volunteers for countless hours of preparation, as well the many sponsors and vendors for their understanding and support.

