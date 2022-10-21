WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country Goes Green Irish Festival will officially return to Watertown at the Dulles State Office Building in 2023, the organization announced in a press release on Friday.

The festival will kick off on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, and continue through Sunday, March 19.

Festival organizers say festivities will commence with the traditional Irish flag-raising at 5 p.m. on Friday, followed by live music, cornhole tournaments, the Miss Ireland Pageant and the results of the Donegal beard growing.

The annual Irish Festival parade will take place on Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m. on Washington Street in downtown Watertown.

The event returns after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Dave Missert, the festival’s president, said he is excited for the popular event’s return.

“After being forced to cancel the festival in 2020 less than 48 hours before opening due to the rapid escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic and having to cancel the 2021 & 2022 festivals due to the uncertainty and regulations surrounding the pandemic, it feels great to say that we’ll be back and better than ever in 2023,” Missert stated in a press release. “It’s fitting that our first festival back after a three-year hiatus will kick off on St. Patrick’s Day 2023. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Admission to the festival costs $3 per person for Friday or Saturday and will be free and open to the public on Sunday.

Profits from the festival are donated via the organization’s scholarship program and to local charities, including:

Association of the United States Army;

Children’s Home of Jefferson County;

Community Action Planning Council;

Disabled Person Action Organization;

Dollar Dinners;

Food Bank of CNY;

Fort Drum USO;

Johnston School of Irish Dance;

Lewis County Opportunities;

Meals on Wheels;

Michael J. Cerroni Memorial Scholarship Fund;

Watertown Urban Mission; and

Wounded Warriors

The North Country Goes Green Irish Festival is seeking volunteers to help put on the event. Organizers say the festival is put on by hundreds of community volunteers.