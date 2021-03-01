36 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, 540 remain active in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

According to Public Health, there have been 6,203 cases since the start of the pandemic, 540 of which remain active.

Of the total number of positive cases 5,578 have been released from isolation and 18 are currently hospitalized.

There have been a total of 85 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

As of February 28 there have been 221,668 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: