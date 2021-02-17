36 remain hospitalized due to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday, St. Lawrence County Public Health released an update regarding COVID-19 statistics.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, 23 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 5,593.

Of the total number of positive cases:

4,975 have been released from isolation

544 are currently active

36 are currently hospitalized

75 residents have died from the virus

As of February 15 there have been 200,359 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132