THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 3C Bowling Alley located in Theresa will be hosting its grand reopening in April.

According to a post from the business, they have worked hard on renovations and are excited to open their doors to the public once again at 11 a.m. on April 8. The business also explained how the renovation process has been in the post.

“This has not been easy. We have put so much into this, and we hope that our communities will invest back into us,” the business stated on their Facebook page.

3C Bowl also shared photos of the building before renovations took place in anticipation of the reopening. The business not only offers bowling but also has cornhole, a restaurant, and a sports bar. The business encouraged residents to join their cornhole league or their bowling league.

Individuals interested in booking parties or events should reach out to the business at 3cbowl@gmail.com.