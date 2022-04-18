WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at Samaritan Summit Village.

This was confirmed by Samaritan Health on Monday, April 18. The resident is currently in Summit Village’s Assisted Living facility.

This new case resulted in a total of three positive residents in the facility. The first case was identified on April 13 and the second was logged on April 15. One staff member has also tested positive for the virus and is out on quarantine.

However, according to Samaritan, these cases have not impacted family visitation and no further restrictions have been applied. The facility is closely monitoring all residents and staff.