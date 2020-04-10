4-10-20: Quiet tonight, possible rain showers on Easter Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The skies will remain cloudy as we move into the evening. Much of the precipitation we’ve seen today is drying, so the weather should be fairly quiet overnight.

Tomorrow there will be an increase in sunshine, but it will be cool and windy. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be a little warmer, with highs in the mid-50s. There is the possibility of an occasional rain shower. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s, but it will be a rainy day.

A cold front will move in, dropping temperatures into the 40s for the remainder of the week. There is another chance for snow on Thursday.

