4-14-20: Wind keeps temperatures feeling colder than normal for April

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is much cooler than yesterday and breezy with highs in the 40s.

There will be clear skies overnight with temperatures in the 30s.

Tomorrow there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There is a chance of a brief passing rain shower. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees, but will feel more like the 30s with the wind chill.

Temperatures for the remainder of the week are well below normal with highs near 40 degrees through Friday.

Temperatures will be in the high 40s on Saturday with some sunshine. Temperatures increase on Sunday into the 50s, but it will be a rainy day.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.