4-28-20: Temperatures drop into 40s tonight before warming up into 60s tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It’s been a nice day with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. Clouds will move in overnight and temperatures will be in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 60s. Passing rain showers are possible, but the majority of the day should be dry.

Rain will be moving in on Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Temperatures will the in the 60s on Thursday and in the 50s on Friday and Saturday.

The rain will clear up by Sunday and temperatures will be in the 50s. More rain is on the way Monday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.