4 active COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne, one potential exposure

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is reporting their current reports on COVID-19 in the community.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has reported four active coronavirus cases, and one potential exposure. The EOC stated that the exposure comprises the southern portion of the Akwesasne community.

According to the Emergency Operations Center, all active cases involve infections that took place outside of Akwesasne, while the potential exposure took place at the Mohawk Assembly of God.

The Center stated that all those who attended a church service, clothing drive or other function involving the Mohawk Assembly of God, either at 7 Church Street in Akwesasne or elsewhere, within the past 14 days should monitor their symptoms, be tested for COVID-19, and follow protective measure.

The four reported active cases have resulted in the overall total of 20 positive cases under the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s jurisdiction. Additionally, 9 individuals are in quarantine or isolation.

2,137 negative test results have been received as of November 2, 2020.

